Bearcats open Atlantic Slam with 59-57 win over Georgetown

The Bearcats muscle out a win in the opening night of the inaugural Atlantic Slam over Georgetown 59-57 Friday night.

The Bearcats made the trip to participate in the first ever installment of the multi-team event, facing Georgetown first, then FGCU on Sunday.

A slow first quarter, led by freshman Chloe Mann with seven points, would turn the ball over six times and would lead by only 1 point 17-16.

The Hoyas came fighting back in the second half, gaining a 3-point lead at the halftime break. Jillian Hayes led the way and kept Cincinnati within 4, reaching double figures (16 points) in the half.

The halftime break bolstered the Bearcats and led to a 10-point deficit in the third quarter. The Bearcats outscored the Hoyas 18-8. Six offensive rebounds, nine in the half, helped the Bearcats regain a substantial lead.

Georgetown would fight back in the final frame, bringing the deficit to as low as 2 points with 3 minutes to go in the contest. However, a Jayden McBride foul-out and a late unforced error by the Hoyas would seal the deal for Cincinnati, as Chloe Mann would make two free throws with 11 seconds to go.

Jillian Hayes would finish with 28 points and 11 rebounds on the night, marking her 27th career double-double, and the second instance this season having back-to-back double-doubles.

Chloe Mann would finish in double figures with 15 points, having back-to-back double-digit outings for the first time in her collegiate career.

The Bearcats will be back in action on Sunday, November 24th as they take on FGCU for the closing game of the Atlantic Slam. The game tip's off at 3:00 p.m. eastern time, and coverage is available on ESPN+ and FOX Sports 1360AM Cincinnati.











