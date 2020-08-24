BearcatReport - Bearcats No. 20 In AP Poll

In another sign of the impending football season, the Associated Press released its pre-season football poll on Monday.

Cincinnati comes in at No. 20 overall. That's the highest ranking of any non-power five program and one spot ahead of rival Central Florida, at No. 21. It's the first time the Bearcats have been ranked in the pre-season poll.

The inaugural AP poll includes all FBS programs, including those who have announced they will not be playing this fall. It will be the only one to do so and will be updated after this initial poll. Removing the teams not playing this fall would move the Bearcats up to No. 13.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 according to the Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll. That poll was released Aug. 6 and also includes all teams, regardless of those that will not play this fall. The Bearcats were one spot behind UCF in that poll.

As of now, Cincinnati will open its season Sept. 19 at home against Austin Peay. That currently stands as the Bearcats' lone non-conference game this fall. While Cincinnati has announced just nine total games, it is unclear if it will add others. Athletic director John Cunningham announced Monday that the Bearcats might not add more non-conference games.