BearcatReport - Bearcats Included In Football Coaches Poll

For now, the 2020 season is taking shape. On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced its scheduling plans for this season and the ACC followed suit on Thursday.

While Cincinnati still does not have its schedule fully set for the fall, the American Athletic Conference announced that it plans to move forward with its plans for an 8-game conference schedule. Schools can then schedule up to four non-conference games, at each university's discretion.

On Thursday, there was another step that signals the nearing of the upcoming college football season, with the first rankings reveal. The Amway coaches poll debuted, with the Bearcats sitting in the No. 22 spot.

Cincinnati is one of two AAC teams ranked in the poll. The Bearcats are one spot behind Central Florida, which is No. 21. Those teams are the only two not in a power five conference this season. Notre Dame, at No. 10, will be in the ACC this season only.

As it stands now, Cincinnati is still slated to open up its season Sept. 3 at home against Austin Peay. The Bearcats will play Nov. 21 at UCF. Their only cancellation thus far was their Sept. 26 game at Nebraska.