Former Kentucky cornerback Jordan Robinson announced his commitment to Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon. This will be Robinson's third college after he started his career at Livingstone College in North Carolina before transferring to Kentucky.

Last season for the Wildcats, Robinson was a backup cornerback playing 200 snaps with a start against Tennessee. He missed the first two games of the season with an injury and finished the season playing in 11 straight games with 13 tackles and a half a tackle for a loss and two PBUs.

Robinson brings a lot of size at six-foot-four to the secondary for the new-look Bearcats defense. He has two years of eligibility remaining.