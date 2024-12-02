Bearcats K Carter Brown enters transfer portal

Junior kicker Carter Brown announced he has entered the transfer portal. Brown was a starter in 2023 and in the first two games in 2024 before he was replaced by Nathan Hawks. Brown struggled in 2024 while battling a lower leg injury, but in 2023 he was very good. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Brown went 3-of-5 in field goal attempts and 8-of-8 in extra point attempts in 2024. In 2023 he went 15-of-19 in field goal attempts and 30-for-30 in extra point attempts.

He spent his freshman season at Arizona State.