Bearcats fizzles out at Iowa State, 34-17

he Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones for a huge Big 12 battle. Would the Bearcats be able to break their two game losing streak and become bowl eligible?

The Bearcats struck first with a 12 yard rushing touchdown by Evan Pryor to take a 7-0 lead. The Cyclones weren’t to be outdone as Carson Hansen matched the Bearcats with a 2 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7. After a ton of penalties the Bearcats were able to get the lead with a Nathan Hawks 29 yard field goal, 10-7. Right before halftime the Cyclones were able to tie it up at 10 with a 37 yard Kyle Konrardy field goal.

The Cyclones came out fast in the third quarter with a Rocco Becht 27 yard touchdown to Stevo Klotz to take a 17-10 lead. The Bearcats was in Iowa State territory on the next drive and Brendan Sorsby fumbled on a nice scramble that garnered good yards. With their backs against the wall the defense held the Cyclones to a 52 yard field goal by Konrardy that he knocked down to push the lead to 10, 20-10. Early in the fourth quarter it seemed the Cyclones were about to put away the Bearcats, then Jiquan Sanks forced a Hansen fumble that was recovered by Josh Minkins. The Bearcats were able to answer with a 41 yard touchdown run by Sorsby to cut the lead down to 3, 20-17. The following drive the Cyclones drained the clock more than 10 mins, getting countless first downs on third down and finished the drive with a Becht 15 yard touchdown to push the lead back to 10, 27-17. The Cyclones defense forced a punt and then their offensive put the nail in the Bearcats coffin with an Aba Sama 27 yard touchdown run on 4th and 2, to push the lead to 17, 34.-17.

The Cyclones dominated in the second half winning the final two quarters 24-7. Insult to injury is that defensive tackle Dontay Corleone got injured in the third quarter it seemed to be a right quad injury.

Corey Kiner had a great game with 18 carries for 120 yards, but Sorsby went 11-of-19 for 66 yards passing, the last few weeks the passing game hasn’t been up to par and it doesn’t look like it is going to change anytime soon.

Now the Bearcats are 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12 with two games left, riding a three game losing streak, they will go to Kansas State next week to try to become bowl eligible.