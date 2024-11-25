Bearcats CB Kalen Carroll will enter transfer portal

It is officially transfer portal season for the Bearcats as the season comes to a potential close.

Earlier this morning sources confirmed to TFON that Cincinnati cornerback Kalen Caroll intends to hit the transfer portal in the near future.

Carroll, a redshirt sophomore started the final four games for the Bearcats in 2023 where he finished with 12 tackles over an eight-game span. The 6'0" 182-pound cornerback has started 15 games over the last two seasons for the Bearcats, including all 11 games in 2024.

Now, for Carroll, he finishes the 2024 season with 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup on the season. Due to the announcement and expectation to enter the portal, it is expected that Carroll's status for Saturday's contest vs TCU will be up in the air and we should know more later this week.

However, the portal entries have officially started for Cincinnati, and it starts with a key contributor on the defensive end.

Worth noting, former Cincinnati tight end Caleb Schmitz entered the portal last week, but was not available for the Bearcats this season due to a different on field role while recovering injuries. Caroll now becomes the second Bearcat in recent weeks to announce their intentions to enter the portal and should be a guy that receives a decent amount of interest after starting the last year and half for the Bearcats.

TFON wishes Kalen nothing but the best as he pursues the next chapter of his playing career.
















