Cincinnati TE Caleb Schmitz Enters Transfer Portal

Moments ago, Cincinnati tight end Calab Schmitz announced via social media that he has officially entered the transfer portal.

The transfer portal entries have officially started for Scott Satterfield and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Schmitz came to Cincinnati in the 2021 recruiting class as a linebacker/safety coming out of high school. However, quickly experienced a position change early in his collegiate career making the switch to tight end in fall camp.

Schmitz, played in 11 games for the Bearcats last season, predominantly as a pass blocker, as he finished the season with just one reception for four yards during the 2023 season.

Schmitz has been around the program the entire season, despite not being listed on the team's official roster. He was essentially working as a graduate assistant under Scott Satterfield as he worked his way back from injuries this offseason.

Now, he enters the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining following the conclusion of the season.

TFON Wishes Caleb and his family, nothing but the best on the next stop of his playing career.



