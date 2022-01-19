Bearcats Commit Extends McGohan's Time With Salley
It turns out, Miamisburg (OH) 2023 tight end Jackson McGohan will have more than just his senior season to play with one of his high school teammates. On Wednesday afternoon, McGohan announced via...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news