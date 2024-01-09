The spring semester is two days underway at the University of Cincinnati. But the Bearcats made another splash addition Tuesday, through the NCAA transfer portal.

Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith announced he intends to transfer to Cincinnati. He'll have one more season of eligibility remaining.

Smith began his career at Cisco Community College (TX), where he played in seven games as a freshman in 2020 and had 13 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He then transferred to the Miners, where in 2021, he finished with 33 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Smith really broke out in 2022, when he posted 71 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. His production then dipped this past season, when he finished with 19 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown. Smith played in just four games due to an unspecified injury.

Prior to this season, Smith was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Smith has been quite undervalued as a recruit, twice. He was unranked by Rivals.com as a member of the 2019 class out of Cibolo High School and had no known scholarship offers. So Smith went to Cisco CC, where he transferred to UTEP prior to the 2021 season.