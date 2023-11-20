The saga appears to be nearly over. At least, currently for one player in limbo with the NCAA over eligibility.

Sources at the University of Cincinnati have confirmed to BearcatReport.com that the NCAA has cleared center Aziz Bandaogo to play this season. The news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Bandaogo is a two-time transfer, transferred to the Bearcats in May. He spent last season at Utah Valley, where he was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Bandaogo averaged 11.4 points and 10.5 rebounds. He spent the previous two seasons at Akron.

According to sources and echoed by Givony, the university planned to file litigation against the NCAA this afternoon. The NCAA then asked for more time and reversed course on its decision to allow Bandaogo to play immediately.

Coach Wes Miller has been very vocal in support of Bandaogo and Jamille Reynolds, in a similar predicament after he transferred from Temple, since they were denied by the NCAA last month. Miller reiterated his stance yesterday.

"The NCAA's mission statement is to provide a world class athletics and academic experience for student-athletes that fosters lifelong well-being," Miller said Sunday. "I wish they'd apply that mission to our two kids. I'll hold my tongue, but it's not right."