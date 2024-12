Ball State offensive lineman Taran Tyo has committed to Cincinnati. The 6'4", 326 pound Greenville, Ohio native started all his games last year at right guard, but is projected to play tackle as multiple sites have him ranked as a tackle.

Tyo was named to All-MAC Third Team last season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Tyo will join the likes of Gavin Gerhardt, Deondre Buford and Evan Tengesdahl up front.