Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats got a commitment from safety Christian Harrison. Harrison is a transfer from Tennessee, he has two years of eligibility left. The young man is the son of NFL Legend Rodney Harrison.

Last season, he had 20 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He had two tackles against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff (First Round).

Harrison 6'1", 191 pound safety has experience at the STAR position and will give the Bearcats depth on the back end.