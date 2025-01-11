No. 11 Kansas hands Bearcats 4th straight loss, 54-40

The Bearcats fell to (10-5, 0-4 Big 12) on the season Saturday following their 54-40 loss to #11 ranked Kansas in a defensive showdown.

Cincinnati held the Jayhawks to just 54 points on Saturday afternoon, which was the lowest number of points in a win in the Bill Self Era, which stems back to the 1999-2000 season.

However, for Cincinnati, their offense was stifled for the fourth straight game as the Bearcats were held to just 40 points, which is the lowest number of points scored at Fifth Third Arena since 1993.

"Needless to say, it has been a disappointing couple of weeks. There's no doubt about that." Wes Miller told reporters following the game. "It is felt between every part of our team and program feels that disappointment. I thought our guys came out and played with the kind of energy, intensity and approach that we wanted them to play with. I was proud of the fight and how they responded this week following the Baylor game."

Although, the toughest stretch of the season is not out of the way, the Bearcats will now have to dip deep and fight as every game count as we approach the middle of January. There is no bye weeks in this conference, so Wes Miller and the Bearcats will have to quickly put this game in the rearview and focus on what is still ahead.

Now, Cincinnati faces an uphill challenge as they fall to 0-4 in Big 12 play, after entering the season ranked within the top 20. However, the one thing that the Big 12 provides is 20 opportunities to get back in the win column, with 16 of those still looming ahead for Cincinnati.

"Four games doesn't get to define this team and the season. How we deal with it and respond is what can define our team. That is the opportunity we have in front of us. I told the guys, the only thing we have to do, is continuing to stay together and work. We are not going to let four games define us. We are going to keep fighting and working together,"

The Bearcats were led by Dillon Mitchell, who finished with a team high 10 points and five rebounds, shooting 5-8 from the field. The veteran forward provided great energy right out of the gate for Cincinnati which was the difference maker early. However, the Jayhawks were just too much to handle for Cincinnati in the second half.

Cincinnati struggled again to get anything going on the offensive end between the likes of Simas Lukosius, Jizzle James and Day-Day Thomas as the trio combined for just seven points on a combined 3-24 from the field.

"There is a lid on it right now for us." Wes Miller said. "We are just not making shots and converting well when we do get those easy looks. The lid will come off and we will find our offensive rhythm and swagger again. I am completely confident in that as well.

Cincinnati did everything they needed to in order to give themselves an opportunity to go and win this game. However, the dominoes just didn't fall in Cincinnati's favor again as they shot just 31% (18-59) from the field, and 14% (3-22) from behind the arch.

The Bearcats tenacious defense caused a lot of trouble for Kansas to say the least. As Cincinnati held the Jayhawks to just 35% from the field (24-68), while just 9% (2-21) from behind the arch. That was the difference maker if many would have said, if the Bearcats could hold the Jayhawks to a poor shooting performance, they'd have a chance to win this game, in which they did.

Now for Cincinnati, they can't dwell for long after Saturday's performance as they have to gear up and quickly turn the page as Big 12 play continues. It is now or never time for Cincinnati as they don't have much time to wait around and figure things out come the heart of the Big 12 schedule.