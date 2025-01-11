No. 11 Kansas hands Bearcats 4th straight loss, 54-40

The Bearcats fell to (10-5, 0-4 Big 12) on the season Saturday following their 54-40 loss to #11 ranked Kansas in a defensive showdown.
Cincinnati held the Jayhawks to just 54 points on Saturday afternoon, which was the lowest number of points in a win in the Bill Self Era, which stems back to the 1999-2000 season.
However, for Cincinnati, their offense was stifled for the fourth straight game as the Bearcats were held to just 40 points, which is the lowest number of points scored at Fifth Third Arena since 1993.
"Needless to say, it has been a disappointing couple of weeks. There's no doubt about that." Wes Miller told reporters following the game. "It is felt between every part of our team and program feels that disappointment. I thought our guys came out and played with the kind of energy, intensity and approach that we wanted them to play with. I was proud of the fight and how they responded this week following the Baylor game."
Although, the toughest stretch of the season is not out of the way, the Bearcats will now have to dip deep and fight as every game count as we approach the middle of January. There is no bye weeks in this conference, so Wes Miller and the Bearcats will have to quickly put this game in the rearview and focus on what is still ahead.
Now, Cincinnati faces an uphill challenge as they fall to 0-4 in Big 12 play, after entering the season ranked within the top 20. However, the one thing that the Big 12 provides is 20 opportunities to get back in the win column, with 16 of those still looming ahead for Cincinnati.
"Four games doesn't get to define this team and the season. How we deal with it and respond is what can define our team. That is the opportunity we have in front of us. I told the guys, the only thing we have to do, is continuing to stay together and work. We are not going to let four games define us. We are going to keep fighting and working together,"
The Bearcats were led by Dillon Mitchell, who finished with a team high 10 points and five rebounds, shooting 5-8 from the field. The veteran forward provided great energy right out of the gate for Cincinnati which was the difference maker early. However, the Jayhawks were just too much to handle for Cincinnati in the second half.
Cincinnati struggled again to get anything going on the offensive end between the likes of Simas Lukosius, Jizzle James and Day-Day Thomas as the trio combined for just seven points on a combined 3-24 from the field.
"There is a lid on it right now for us." Wes Miller said. "We are just not making shots and converting well when we do get those easy looks. The lid will come off and we will find our offensive rhythm and swagger again. I am completely confident in that as well.
Cincinnati did everything they needed to in order to give themselves an opportunity to go and win this game. However, the dominoes just didn't fall in Cincinnati's favor again as they shot just 31% (18-59) from the field, and 14% (3-22) from behind the arch.
The Bearcats tenacious defense caused a lot of trouble for Kansas to say the least. As Cincinnati held the Jayhawks to just 35% from the field (24-68), while just 9% (2-21) from behind the arch. That was the difference maker if many would have said, if the Bearcats could hold the Jayhawks to a poor shooting performance, they'd have a chance to win this game, in which they did.
Now for Cincinnati, they can't dwell for long after Saturday's performance as they have to gear up and quickly turn the page as Big 12 play continues. It is now or never time for Cincinnati as they don't have much time to wait around and figure things out come the heart of the Big 12 schedule.
The Rundown
The Bearcats set the tone early after coming out with great intensity from junior forward Dillon Mitchell. The Texas transfer was doing it all for Cincinnati in the opening minutes after scoring four quick points in the paint. Mitchell came away with a huge block in the open floor and went coast-to-coast for the reverse scoop and score that had Fifth Third Arena on their feet early.
However, the Jayhawks responded right back with a huge 8-0 run to force a Cincinnati timeout after a huge three from Zeke Mayo. The Bearcats would look to stop the storm and keep the intensity going early after starting the game shooting 50% from the field. It appeared Cincinnati was looking to attack the paint and be aggressive early and that play
Cincinnati was locked in on the defensive end as Josh Reed and Arringten Page came in and gave the Bearcats a huge lift off the bench in the early minutes. Cincinnati was then able to hold the Jayhawks without a field goal for five plus minutes where they controlled a 14-12 lead with 10:52 left in the first half.
Kansas was having a hard time getting the ball inside to Hunter Dickinson after Cincinnati was sending help every time Dickson touched the ball inside. Cincinnati forced the Jayhawks to three straight turnovers which led to points on the other end as Cincinnati wanted to get out and push the tempo. The Bearcats held the Jayhawks to 1-10 shooting in that stretch.
Offense started to click for Cincinnati as they jumped out to a 21-14 lead over the Jayhawks following five straight points from Dan Skillings. The Bearcats were slashing and looking to get downhill and attack which is something we haven't seen much in recent games, but that was the difference in the first half.
Cincinnati controlled a 25-24 lead over the #11 Jayhawks heading into the half as the Bearcats had the Jayhawks right where they wanted them to be at this point. However, the Jayhawks defense also stepped up over the final four minutes as they held the Bearcats to just 1-8 from the field over the last five minutes of play. Including, holding the Bearcats scoreless over the final 3:46 of the first half.
Cincinnati was able to establish the ball inside early as 18 of their 25 first half points came within the paint, which for Wes Miller and the Bearcats, was a great sign. Now, this game was unlike any other as only three fouls were called in the first half, with two of them being on Kansas, KJ Adams. Meanwhile, Cincinnati's first foul came with 46 seconds left in what was an all-out defensive war over at Fifth Third Arena.
CJ Fredrick and Josh Reed provided great minutes off the bench for the Bearcats in the first half, both playing nine minutes respectfully. We haven't seen much of the two over the team's three conference games. However, their effort on the defensive end is really what provided a great spark for Cincinnati.
It was a defensive battle to start the second half as the Jayhawks were just 2-9 from the field, while the Bearcats were just 1 for 4. Now, both teams struggled to find their offensive rhythm in the opening segment to say the least. However, that would change after a huge step back three from Arrinten Page gave the Bearcats a 31-30 lead with 13 minutes to go.
Cincinnati held the Jayhawks without a bucket for nearly four minutes, as the Jayhawks were 1 for their last 12 from the field following the layup from Dickinson at the 15-minute mark. The Bearcats tenacious energy was starting to wear Kansas down quickly as Bill Self's Jayhawks were shooting just 3-19 from the field over that eight-minute span.
Kansas started to find their momentum after a Flory Bidunga dunk gave the Jayhawks new light. Cincinnati then responded with a costly turnover that turned into an and-1 play for KJ Adams, who cleaned up the glass following the Mayo miss. All the momentum was favoring the Jayhawks after missed opportunities haunted the Bearcats to say the least. A couple mid-range jumpers that didn't fall in their favor, then a missed dunk from Page, that turned into a layup on the other end, gave the Jayhawks their biggest lead of the game 42-37 with 5:13 to go.
The Jayhawks would then go on a 10-0 run as they held a 48-37 lead over Cincinnati with 3:08 left to play. It was now or never for Cincinnati, but sloppy play allowed the Jayhawks to take control after a huge turnover by Thomas resulting in a dunk from Shakeel Moore. Which, Kansas responded with a huge three from Dajuan Harris following the Jayhawks stop on the defensive end.
However, that run was the difference maker for Cincinnati as the momentum quickly switched in favor of the Jayhawks, and by that time, it was too late for the Bearcats.
Up Next
The Bearcats travel to Boulder, Colorado to take on the Buffaloes (9-5, 0-3 Big 12) on Tuesday night with tip off set for 9pm.