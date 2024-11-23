4 star DE Tim Griffin picks UC over Bama, Ole Miss and FSU

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats got their highest ranked commit of the 2025 class per Rivals in Tim Griffin. Griffin was down to Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State and Cincinnati. The 6'5", 257 pound defensive end in the 2025 class is now a Bearcat. The four star defensive end recently visited during the West Virginia game.

The Alcovy native is 47th in the state of Georgia and the 21st defensive end in the nation.

Griffin is the 10th player to commit in the 2025 class from the state of Georgia. This is a huge grab from Scott Satterfield and his staff. Shoutout to defensive line coach Walt Stewart for landing another stud.

Congrats to Tim and his family!