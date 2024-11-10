3 star WR Isaiah Mitchell commits to Cincinnati

Sunday afternoon the Cincinnati Bearcats received their 18th commit in the class of 2025. Three star wide receiver Isaiah Mitchell visited Cincinnati, when they played Houston, September 21 and now is a Bearcat.
The 5'11", 170 pound wide receiver from Fort Valley, Georgia fits the profile of a speedy, shifty receiver that this staff likes.
He is the third receiver in the 2025 class and the eighth player from the state of Georgia. Scott Satterfield and his staff have planted a lot of roots in the South and this is commitment just shows how much the brand of Cincinnati means.
Congrats to Isaiah and his family!