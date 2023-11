For the second time in just three days, Cincinnati has another pledge for its 2025 recruiting class.

On Saturday afternoon, it was a quarterback. Toronto (OH) signal-caller Zebulin Kinsey announced he's committed to the Bearcats. He joins tight end Kamaurri Smith, who committed on Wednesday.

Kinsey was recruited primarily by assistant coach Pete Thomas. He chose Cincinnati over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

“I need to be able to see myself waking up every morning loving the place,” he previously told Rivals.com.

