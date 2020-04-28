Younger Dingle Joins Family Legacy At UC
From 1990-93, Nate Dingle was a defensive lineman and later captain for Cincinnati. Last year, his son, three-star safety Jacob Dingle, committed to the Bearcats. And on Saturday, another member o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news