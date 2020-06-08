Westchester (Ill.) St. Joseph senior safety/wide receiver recruit Tim Shannon Jr. (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is a big, quick and athletic name to watch in the Class of 2021. Shannon checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more here.

"I have a D2 offer so far from Northern Michigan and I also have a few NAIA offers," Shannon Jr. said. "I've also been in contact with several other coaches and they all seem pretty interested in me."

Shannon also filled us in on which schools have remained in touch with his this summer.

"Besides Northern Michigan and some of the NAIA schools, I've also been in touch with the coaches from Cincinnati, Western Michigan and two other D2 schools in Nebraska-Kearney and Minnesota Duluth. I was able to make a virtual tour with Cincinnati not too long ago. Western Michigan was really the first school to reach out to me. The college coaches wanted me to camp with them this summer but everything ended up being cancelled."

Shannon recently wrapped up his junior year of school and has been waiting to get back to work with his teammates this summer.

"The school year and E learning went good and I was able to boost my GPA this past semester. Online classes were hard at first to get used to but I was able to settle in on a routine and things went better. I'm also just working out at home and I have a weight set already in my house. I also have room on the side of my house where I go and do some of my drill work. My summer plans for now is to just keep working out with my brothers and working out early in the day then again later in the day."

So what part of his game has Shannon Jr. been focused on improving this off season?

"I've been working on just improving my receiving skills and just having better ball concentration. I've also been doing a lot of defensive back work at safety and just trying to get better on defense. I'm probably going to end up playing wide receiver along with either safety or outside linebacker for my team this coming season so I want to be ready."

