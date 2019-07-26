Cincinnati's hot recruiting streak continues.

On Friday night, Cleveland Heights (OH) three-star defensive lineman Justin Wodtly announced his commitment to the Bearcats. He chose them over his other finalist, Michigan State.

"I wanted to be comfortable with the staff," Wodtly said. "Cincinnati has the right staff to put me in position to where I wanna go. I wanna be around a staff that will develop me for life after football. I wanna be around a group of guys who will develop me into a young man and someone who will be successful after this game. Cincinnati has the right staff to do that for me."

In all, Wodtly had 21 offers, which included Syracuse, Purdue, Indiana, Rutgers and Boston College. His only official visit, however, was June 14, to Cincinnati. He unofficially visited the Spartans three days later.

Wodtly was recruited primarily by assistant coach Chad Wilt and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

