Willis Staying In The Queen City

Cincinnati nabbed another southwest Ohio product on Sunday. Colerain (OH) cornerback Ken Willis announced via social media that he's committed to the Bearcats.

Willis was offered a scholarship on June 15 after his performance at Cincinnati's camp. Assistant coach Perry Eliano was his primary recruiter.

The Bearcats now have 12 pledges in the 2022 class, including seven from Ohio.

Willis earned an offer last week after camping at West Virginia and had previously named the Mountaineers his favorite. His offer list also consisted of Marshall, Toledo, Akron, Miami (OH), Ball State and Eastern Michigan.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Willis and his decision.