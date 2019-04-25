News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 12:59:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Williams Readying Himself For Bearcats

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport.com
Editor

There wasn’t a time frame, he’d set to announce a decision. It simply got to a point where Bolingbrook (Ill.) three-star offensive lineman John Williams was ready. On April 6, Williams ended his r...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}