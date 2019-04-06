Williams commitment bolsters the Bearcast OL
Illinois three-star offensive lineman John Williams committed to Cincinnati on Saturday evening announcing his decision on social media. It was almost a year ago when the Bearcats were the first to...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news