Wildcats claw No. 16 Bearcats 72-67, UC falls to 0-2 in Big 12 play

Cincinnati fell to (10-2, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday after falling to Arizona 72-67 at Fifth Third Arena. In a game where the Wildcats led by as much as 18, Cincinnati dug deep and found a way to be in position to win up until the very end. The Bearcats showed great fight, but in the end of the day, Cincinnati just couldn't get over the hump this afternoon. "I was proud of how we dug deep and showed character after being down by 18." Wes Milelr told reporters. "I was not pleased with the offensive and defensive execution in the final minute of this one. I was very pleased with our defensive effort to come back in the game. We played the right way there and that is what we have to do. We can't keep spotting people and putting ourselves in these holes." Cincinnati was led by Dan Skillings who finished with 18 points and six rebounds on 6-18 shooting. The junior wing finally looked like his old self prior to the knee injury as he made an impact on both ends of the court, including a huge block on Caleb Love in the final minutes to spark a late push from Cincinnati. Skillings had a huge game on the defensive aspect of this game as he drew the assignment of Caleb Love, who finished the game with just 12 points on 3-15 shooting. Skillings made it very difficult for the crafty guard to get anything going on the offensive end this afternoon, and that was a key focus for Cincinnati in this one, was the ability to contain Love on the offensive end. "I thought in the second half we were better collectively as a team." Wes Miller said. "We tried to force him into some tougher shots because of how talented of a player he is, and if you would have told me coming into this game, he would go 3-15 from the field, you would feel like you'd be in position to win the game, and we were. He is a terrific player but if we are being honest, he did miss a couple of great looks." Dillon Mitchell also played a huge part in the Bearcats comeback efforts after finishing the day with 13 points and seven rebounds on an 75% clip (6-8). Mitchell continues to be a huge part of the Bearcats success as he continues to step up and be a go to force for the Bearcats time and time again.

Free Throws Struggles continue for Cincinnati The Bearcats struggled from the free throw line for the second straight game to kick off conference play. The Bearcats finished the day just 12-25 from the charity stripe (52%) in a game you lose by six, it most definitely will be a game you look back on and point to those free throw struggles. Now for Cincinnati, we have seen them have great nights from the free throw line, but also struggle like we did tonight, but if anyone knows the Big 12 and how close each game will be, its Cincinnati as they lost eight games last year by four points or less. Cincinnati will have to find a way to get back to shooting around that 75%-80% range from the line, and quickly so, if they want to avoid a potentially 0-3 start in Big 12 play. "I believe in our guys. They work on free throws. I can look back to recent games where we shot well from the free throw line." Wes Miller stated. "Some nights the ball goes in and then some night it doesn't. I am not too worried about free throws. It's a long season. I'm confident in our guys that they will step up and make those,"

3pt struggles ensue for Cincinnati. The Bearcats continue to struggle from behind the arch as Big 12 play gets underway, as Cincinnati was just 5-25 (20%) from behind the arch this afternoon. Over the last two games the Bearcats are just 12-44 (27%) from behind the arch. That was this team's bread and butter throughout non-conference as many know but have hit a huge bump in the road in recent weeks. The Bearcats will have to find ways to get back to knocking down some more shots from behind the arch as conference play continues especially in a league like the Big 12.