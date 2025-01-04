Wildcats claw No. 16 Bearcats 72-67, UC falls to 0-2 in Big 12 play

Cincinnati fell to (10-2, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday after falling to Arizona 72-67 at Fifth Third Arena.
In a game where the Wildcats led by as much as 18, Cincinnati dug deep and found a way to be in position to win up until the very end. The Bearcats showed great fight, but in the end of the day, Cincinnati just couldn't get over the hump this afternoon.
"I was proud of how we dug deep and showed character after being down by 18." Wes Milelr told reporters. "I was not pleased with the offensive and defensive execution in the final minute of this one. I was very pleased with our defensive effort to come back in the game. We played the right way there and that is what we have to do. We can't keep spotting people and putting ourselves in these holes."
Cincinnati was led by Dan Skillings who finished with 18 points and six rebounds on 6-18 shooting. The junior wing finally looked like his old self prior to the knee injury as he made an impact on both ends of the court, including a huge block on Caleb Love in the final minutes to spark a late push from Cincinnati.
Skillings had a huge game on the defensive aspect of this game as he drew the assignment of Caleb Love, who finished the game with just 12 points on 3-15 shooting. Skillings made it very difficult for the crafty guard to get anything going on the offensive end this afternoon, and that was a key focus for Cincinnati in this one, was the ability to contain Love on the offensive end.
"I thought in the second half we were better collectively as a team." Wes Miller said. "We tried to force him into some tougher shots because of how talented of a player he is, and if you would have told me coming into this game, he would go 3-15 from the field, you would feel like you'd be in position to win the game, and we were. He is a terrific player but if we are being honest, he did miss a couple of great looks."
Dillon Mitchell also played a huge part in the Bearcats comeback efforts after finishing the day with 13 points and seven rebounds on an 75% clip (6-8). Mitchell continues to be a huge part of the Bearcats success as he continues to step up and be a go to force for the Bearcats time and time again.
Free Throws Struggles continue for Cincinnati
The Bearcats struggled from the free throw line for the second straight game to kick off conference play. The Bearcats finished the day just 12-25 from the charity stripe (52%) in a game you lose by six, it most definitely will be a game you look back on and point to those free throw struggles. Now for Cincinnati, we have seen them have great nights from the free throw line, but also struggle like we did tonight, but if anyone knows the Big 12 and how close each game will be, its Cincinnati as they lost eight games last year by four points or less.
Cincinnati will have to find a way to get back to shooting around that 75%-80% range from the line, and quickly so, if they want to avoid a potentially 0-3 start in Big 12 play.
"I believe in our guys. They work on free throws. I can look back to recent games where we shot well from the free throw line." Wes Miller stated. "Some nights the ball goes in and then some night it doesn't. I am not too worried about free throws. It's a long season. I'm confident in our guys that they will step up and make those,"
3pt struggles ensue for Cincinnati.
The Bearcats continue to struggle from behind the arch as Big 12 play gets underway, as Cincinnati was just 5-25 (20%) from behind the arch this afternoon. Over the last two games the Bearcats are just 12-44 (27%) from behind the arch. That was this team's bread and butter throughout non-conference as many know but have hit a huge bump in the road in recent weeks. The Bearcats will have to find ways to get back to knocking down some more shots from behind the arch as conference play continues especially in a league like the Big 12.
The Rundown
The Bearcats jumped out to an early 6-4 lead with 15:34 to go in the first half behind a strong opening segment. A segment led by Aziz Bandaogo, who was just relentless in the opening minutes of this one on both ends of the court. Arizona simply had no answer for him on the boards after Bandaogo snatched three early rebounds before heading to the bench with a bloody nose suffered on a hustle play going for an offensive rebound.
However, Bandaogo and Cincinnati size and length in the front court was drawing early troubles for Arizona as they started the game just 1-5 from the field. However, both offenses would quickly stall as both teams went nearly four minutes without a field goal.
Day-Day Thomas would end that draught for the Bearcats after going coast-to-coast for the scoop and score. Although, Arizona's KJ Lewis responded with a contested three to give the Wildcats a 9-8 lead with 13:00 to go. In the meanwhile, the Bearcats have done a great job defending Caleb Love early, as the veteran point guard was held scoreless over the first eight minutes as Dan Skillings and Day-Day Thomas did a great job taking him out of the equation early.
Arizona would open things up after a six-point run gave the Wildcats a 15-10 lead forcing a Cincinnati timeout with 10:00 to go in the first half. The Bearcats were looking to find some sort of offense as they were 2 for their last ten prior to the timeout.
Cincinnati would respond with a huge seven point run that started with a midrange jumper from James. Just like that Cincinnati was right back in this game after Skillings buried the team's first triple of the afternoon. Meanwhile, the Wildcats controlled a 18-17 lead over Cincinnati with 6:43 to go in the first half.
Arizona would spark an 8-0 run taking a 26-19 lead with 3:52 remaining in the first half. The Wildcats 1-3-1 look was causing a lot of troubles for the Bearcats as they were held without a field goal for yet, another three minute interval. Meanwhile, Arizona was 6-for- 7 in that span as the quickly set the tone.
The Wildcats would take a 39-26 lead into the break after Cincinnati's offense went ice cold down the final stretch of the first half. Cincinnati finished the first half shooting just 32% from the field, while shooting just 20% (2-10) from behind the arch. Arizona was all over Cincinnati as the Bearcats finished the half going one for their last eight from the field.
Arizona was simply the better team in the first half in every facet of this one. The Wildcats out rebounded the Bearcats 19-16, which was something that Cincinnati would need to do in order to be on top and that was rebound the basketball. However, it was all Arizona over the first twenty minutes of the play as the Wildcats led for nearly 13 minutes in the first half and simply controlled the game in every facet early.
That would continue for Arizona as they extended their lead to 18 in the opening minutes of the second half. Cincinnati started the second half just 2-10 from the field, while 0-6 from behind the arch. As it quickly seemed like Cincinnati was searching for anything to go their way if they had any hopes of staying in this game.
That is when momentum quickly changed after consecutive Arizona turnovers led to dunks in the open space from Mitchell and Arrinten Page. That is when Fifth Third Arena quickly woke up as Cincinnati cut the lead to 13, trailing 52-39 as Tommy Lloyd was forced to call timeout after an 8-0 run from Cincinnati.
Cincinnati's offense quickly woke up from there as the Wildcats 19-point lead was quickly erased. The Bearcats made this a 6-point game with 7:19 to go after a huge 9-0 run. A run that started on the defensive end after a huge block from Bandaogo that changed everything. The Bearcat crowd quickly woke up and became an immediate factor as the Bearcats looked to complete the comeback.
Cincinnati would cut the deficit to three with 2:48 to play after four quick points from James. It appeared that Cincinnati would weather the storm, but it was going to come down to the very end here at Fifth Third Arena.
Cincinnati would tie the game with a minute to go after a huge 7-0 run capped off by a huge offensive rebound from Skillings resulting in an easy putback. Jaden Bradley would quickly strike for the Wildcats though to make this a 66-64 game with 40 seconds to go. Which for the Wildcats, ended up being the game winner.
Up Next
The Bearcats will quickly turn the page as they prepare to go on the road and travel to Waco, Texas with another tough road matchup vs Baylor on Tuesday night with tip-off set for 8pm.