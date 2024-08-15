The pads were on and clashing at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats hit the field at Nippert Stadium Saturday afternoon for their first fall scrimmage ahead of their home opener vs Towson on August 31st. The nearly three-hour long scrimmage featured nearly 130 snaps of ball with a great look at what this new look Cincinnati team has to offer.

Standouts from Saturday's scrimmage:

Tight End Joe Royer- The Cincinnati native wasted no time getting involved on Saturday as Royer took first team reps at the tight end position on the team’s opening two drives. It was clear to see that Royer’s athleticism and ability to get out wide and attack up field was something that fans are utterly excited for heading into the season. Royer caught the first pass of the scrimmage where he took it nearly 60-yards down the left sideline for the score on the teams opening drive of the day. Royer, then followed it up with a huge 40-yard reception on a beautiful 50/50 ball from Brendan Sorsby down the middle off the field that would then result in a 30-yard touchdown reception just two players later.

Royer, finished the day with four touchdowns and was clearly the best offensive threat on the field to say the least. Now, it is worth noting that Royer didn't see significant snaps over his first three collegiate season at Ohio State but now has the opportunity to come in and be a dynamic threat for Cincinnati in his first season in Clifton.

Scott Satterfield mentioned prior to fall camp that the tight end room was arguably the most improved position group heading into the 2024 season spearheaded by Royer, whose 6'5" 255-pound frame allows him to do ample things among Cincinnati's offense in both pass protection and as a reciever.

However, you pair a guy like Royer alongside seventh year tight end Joey Beljan and true freshman Gavin Grover, Cincinnati will have ample amounts of redzone of threats due to the size and physicality in that room. But it is clear to see that Royer is looking to lead the tight ends as vocal points within Cincinnati's offense this season, and Satterfield made it known heading into fall camp they wanted the tight ends to be heavily involved this season.

Offensive line- It is clear to see that Cincinnati has much needed depth at the offensive line position with eight or nine guys fighting for significant playing time throughout the season. Despite Cincinnati returning their whole starting offensive line from a season ago, it is worth noting that a true competition is taken place for the starting right tackle position between Phillip Wilder and Deondre Buford. However, you can never go wrong with depth at the offensive line position especially after a season that was a driving force in the trenches that propelled Cincinnati to a top five rushing offensive in 2023.

Jordan Young- It is clear that Jordan Young has honed in on his craft this offseason and is poised to be the potential number one corner back for Cincinnati this season on the boundary. A position he hadn't had much experience prior to the 2023 season, however, it is clear to see throughout camp that Young has been a vocal leader throughout the first two weeks of fall camp.

Linebacker Room- Another big point of emphasis was the depth for Cincinnati at the linebacker position. It was clear to see during Saturday's scrimmage the amount of depth Cincinnati has at the linebacker position. Satterfield mentioned prior to fall camp about the depth being an issue at linebacker a season ago, but you can clearly see the linebackers flying around the field as fall camp comes to a conclusion.

Jared Bartlett has shown the ability to not only bring the veteran leadership after playing the last four season at West Virginia, but he has shown the ability to get out and disrupt the quarterback. Bartlett is like a freak of nature at the MIKE position as he is currently listed at 6'2”, 237-pounds, but it's clear to see that he is in contention to potentially be one of those 11-12 players that is capable of reaching over 20 mph top speed as Satterfield mentioned prior to fall camp.

Bartlett's speed was on display Saturday after bursting through the gap to come away with a huge sack followed by an incredible celebration that featured defensive line coach Walt Stewart. Now, you pair Bartlett alongside guys like Jack Dingle, and emerging stars in Jake Golday and Johnathan Thompson, it’s safe to say that second level of Cincinnati's defense could be an intriguing component heading into the 2024 season.