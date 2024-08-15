PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05R0RQUTVHM01IJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlHRFBRNUczTUgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Which Bearcats receivers have stood out so far at fall practice?

J.T. Smith • The Front Office News
Publisher
@_JT_Smith
EIC of The Front Office News, TFON independently covered the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2019 to 2024, previously with Bearcat Insider in the Scout network, also Cincy on the Prowl with Fansided and more

The Cincinnati Bearcats play their first game of the season August 31st against Towson at Nippert Stadium. We are less than a month away from football being back and fall practice is in full effect for the Bearcats. TFON has been on the scene for all of the Nippert Stadium and Camp Higher Ground practices and I wanted to highlight which wide receivers have impressed so far.

"There is a lot of depth, obviously we got some new guys that came in the summer, they have put in a lot of great work in the summer, we have a lot of receivers that have played a lot of college football which makes the transition easier with the quarterbacks, they are on the same page because their experience," Bearcats quarterback coach Pete Thomas talking about the receiver room at Camp Higher Ground.

"We have a ton of them, but obviously Xzavier Henderson has been really good, Jamoi (Mayes) who just got here he's been really good, I'm going to with more than three, I feel bad leaving other guys out, but Tony Johnson, Tyrin Smith and Aaron Turner," Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby talking about the three receivers that have stood out at camp so far.

"The biggest change on our roster from this year from last year is the amount of depth we have at receiver, the amount of depth we've have at receiver is awesome. Aaron Turner has had a great camp, he's taken on the leadership role. Tyrin Smith as well, he's real savvy and plays bigger than he is. Jamoi (Mayes) is a really good receiver, he's done some good stuff and a really smart receiver," Bearcats quarterback Brady Lichtenberg talking about the three receivers that have stood out at camp so far.

Last season, the wide receiver position wasn't a bright spot overall for the 3-9 Bearcats, but during practice there have been a few players that have flashed.

Aaron Turner, senior

Turner has been making plays in one on one drills and when they go live. He shifty and has gotten behind the defense a few times for big plays. The growth that the senior has shown so far looks like he will be a playmaker in the fall for the Bearcats.

We talked to Turner this week and he said, he's taken on the leadership role and hasn't run from the competition in the room.

Sterling Berkhalter, redshirt junior

Berkhalter has been making plays all fall, he scored a few times in the red zone drill making clean catches and getting separation when it mattered. Like, Turner, he also looks more comfortable his second year in the system. He had a drop on Thursday that would've been a big play, but besides that one rep, he's been very impressive.

Michael Mussari, redshirt freshman

Mussari has been Mr. Hands all fall practice. He beat Jordan Young in the one on one drills for a touchdown and of the receivers that line up against Young he's the first one that I've seen get a big play on him all camp. Mussari is a walk on, but is playing like a guy that could be apart of the rotation even if it is a small role. Ask anybody that has been watching the Cats so far No. 81's name will come up.

Xzavier Henderson, senior

Henderson has been steady Eddie, I almost didn't add him to the list because what's known doesn't have to be discussed when it comes to the Bearcats No. 1 option at receiver. He's looked the part and has been making plays throughout the fall.

Group of players that have had flashes:

Tony Johnson, Jamoi Mayes and Tyrin Smith

Johnson and Mayes have do it all skills and I've liked what I've seen from those two. Smith is similar to Aaron Turner in stature and would be hard to tackle in a phone booth, get that man in space and let the fun begin.

This group has the potential to be much improved this season after a tough 2023. Will the improvement of this group lead to more wins? Only time will tell, but I like what I'm seeing out of this unit.

