West Virginia football in top five for OL Harris
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s offensive lineman Brad Harris isn’t expecting to make a decision until some point during the summer, but has started to sort of a short list of his options.
Harris, 6-foot-5, 270-pound, lists West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Cincinnati and Arizona State as the top options in his recruitment at this stage and has been active trying to learn as much as he can about each.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news