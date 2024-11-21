Wes Miller shares update on Dan Skillings

Wes Miller spoke with reporters this afternoon where he shared an update on junior wing Dan Skillings Jr.

It has now been roughly a little over a week since the crafty junior wing underwent a minor procedure on his knee for an injury suffered in the Bearcats season opener vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Skillings has missed the last three games for Cincinnati, but Wes Miller shared a positive update on Skillings progress moments ago.

"I think he is actually ahead of schedule." Miller said. "The team doctor was here earlier this week. He is doing great and currently ahead of schedule, hopefully we will start progressing him on the floor next week."





Miller has made it extremely clear over recent weeks that they were going to be extremely cautious with guys going through injuries this season. He noted that despite him potentially returning to the floor next week, it doesn't necessary mean he will play in games next week either.

"There is a return to play progression. You don't just have a guy go through a procedure and then all of sudden he starts feeling good, you don't just throw him out there to play. There is a process and progression that our medical staff does an incredible job with to ensure the safety of the players."

"The first step would be obviously getting cleared to do anything on the floor." said Miller. "The next step then would be light things on the floor, shooting, basketball movements not at full speed. However, practicing full speed and in 5-on-5 drills would be the end of that progression, but doing that for some sustained time before you think of him getting back to playing in a game. We probably could have him back on the court quicker, but long-term focus is on Dan because he has a tremendous future.

Cincinnati is slated to take on crosstown rival Xavier on December 14th at Fifth Third Arena. However, the status of Skillings still seems uncertain for that matchup as Wes Miller made it clear to reporters that the focus was still on Georgia Tech ahead of Saturday's matchup.

"I don't know about his status for that game." Miller noted. "I don't even know how many days after our game vs Georgia Tech is before our next game. I don't even know who we play after Georgia Tech, nor do I care. My focus right now is on Georgia Tech."



