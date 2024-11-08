Wes Miller provides injury update on Day-Day Thomas and Dan Skillings Jr

The Bearcats defeated Morehead State 83-56 on Friday Night despite having their depth tested early.

Cincinnati played tonight's contest without senior point guard Day-Day Thomas and junior wing Dan Skillings.

Thomas suffered a setback in his surgically repaired foot ahead of last month's Big 12 Media Days, while Skillings is dealing with a knee injury suffered in the Bearcats 55-point victory over Arkansas Pine- Bluff on Monday.

Wes Miller gave an update on both Thomas and Skillings following the victory over Morehead State.

On Day-Day Thomas

"Day-Day has been progressing. Day-Day was working out after shoot around this afternoon and was in a full sweat telling me he was able to play tonight. However, I told him I want him to be able to play, but out of precaution I am not playing you tonight vs Morehead State. We just want to make sure we don't have anymore setbacks, so we have been taking things way more cautious than we probably need too. However, I think that is the right thing to do, and so does head athletic trainer Bob Mangine. My guess is that Day-Day will be participating in a different way in our practices next week and if that keeps progressing it wouldn't surprise me if he is playing in our next game vs Nicholls."



Skillings update

"I don't have an update yet. We are hoping to know more next week. Something happened in the game on Monday vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff but after the game he was fine. However, he came in to film on Tuesday for film but his knee swelled up a little bit and they are trying to figure that out. Although, we don't have a full update at this time. I mean he is walking around, you guys all saw him on the bench. However, when we know something we will make sure to let you guys all know. We are not the same team without him and Day-Day and the plan right now is to get both of those guys back."











