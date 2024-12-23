Wes Miller gives Connor Hickman update

After the Cincinnati Bearcats beat the Grambling State Tigers, 84-49 to conclude non-conference play Wes Miller gave the media an update on senior guard Connor Hickman. Hickman was seen with a boot on his right foot before the Grambling State game. Him and Arrinten Page, both had the flu before the Dayton game.

Miller said, "Hickman's foot had been bothering him the last 7-8 days and he could've played on Sunday, but they errored on the side of caution. We want him to rest for about a week ahead of Big 12 play."

The No. 17 Bearcats will start Big 12 play December 30th against Kansas State on the road.

