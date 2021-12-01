Week 13: What The CFP Committee Said About UC
For the second straight week, Cincinnati is in. The Bearcats are again ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night. Cincinnati follows Georgia, Michigan and Alabam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news