WBB: Bearcats tame Davidson, 68-50

Per GoBearcats:

Jillian Hayes and Tineya Hylton combined for 40 points as the University of Cincinnati women's basketball team took down Davidson, 68-50, on Wednesday inside Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats are 3-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

Hayes, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, notched her 12th career 20-point outing. She went 8-of-12 from the field and added seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. With her two-block performance, Hayes tied Ilmar'I Thomas for second in UC's career blocked shots list with 131.

Hylton notched her second 20-piece of the season. She went a career-best 9-of-12 from the free throw line and dished out a team-high six assists. It marked the first time Cincinnati had two 20-point scorers in a game since Sam Rogers (23 points) and Antoinette Miller (22 points) vs. ECU on March 3, 2020.

Redshirt junior Alliance Ndiba recorded her third consecutive game with 10 rebounds, to go along with three blocks.

Davidson used a 7-0 run to jump out to a 14-9 lead in the first quarter. Brianna Byars ended the drought for the Bearcats with 1:21 on the clock. Cincinnati trailed by three after the first 10 minutes of play (14-11).

Cincinnati scored 14 straight points to start the second quarter, taking a 25-14 edge. The Bearcats outscored the Wildcats 23-4 in the quarter to lead at the break (34-18). Cincinnati's defense forced Davidson into seven turnovers and 8.3% shooting from the field (1-12 FG). Hayes (12) and Hylton (11) both were in double figures at the half.

The two teams traded points for the majority of the third quarter. A 6-2 spurt gave UC a 50-32 lead. The scoring featured four points from Chloe Mann. UC maintained its lead of 18 with one quarter remaining (52-34).

Davidson would not get any closer than 11 for the remainder of the game as Cincinnati won its third straight by a score of 68-50.