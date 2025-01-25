WBB: Bearcats storm back against Arizona State, 73-66

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team overcame its fourth double-digit deficit of the season, defeating Arizona State 73-66 on Saturday night in Tempe.

Trailing by as many as 11 points, the Bearcats roared back with a dominant 29-13 fourth quarter. Jillian Hayes spearheaded the comeback, scoring 14 of her game-high 25 points in the final frame.

Hayes also became UC's all-time leader in free throws made with 509, surpassing Madinah Slaise (503, 1996-00). She went 13-of-21 from the line, setting a career high for attempts, while adding nine rebounds and five steals.

Freshman Chloe Mann shined in her first career start, scoring a career-high 17 points and dishing out a game-high five assists. Tineya Hylton also chipped in with 11 points to round out UC's double-figure scorers.

Despite shooting just 33% from the field, Cincinnati capitalized at the free throw line, converting 28-of-39 attempts (.718). The Bearcats improved to 12-3 this season when holding an advantage at the charity stripe.

Cincinnati scored the first four points and took a three-point lead after a Reagan Jackson 3-pointer with 3:16 in the first (10-7). However, the Bearcats were held scoreless for the final 2:16 as Arizona State tied the ballgame at 12-all.

In the second quarter, Hayes scored four consecutive points to even the score with five minutes remaining (20-20). The Sun Devils answered to take their largest lead of the half with 2:35 on the clock (30-23). Hylton responded with five straight, but an ASU basket sent Cincinnati into halftime trailing 32-28.

Cincinnati scored the first seven points of the third quarter to reclaim the advantage (35-32). Arizona State then went on a 14-1 stretch over three minutes (46-36). Mann's second three-pointer halted the run, and the Bearcats trimmed the deficit to six before the Sun Devils extended it back to nine by the end of the quarter (53-44).

Arizona State pushed its lead to 11 with 9:11 in the fourth quarter (55-46). Cincinnati then staged its comeback with under six minutes remaining. Mann buried her third three-pointer, followed by a pair of free throws from Hayes. Hayes then took over, scoring eight straight points to put the Bearcats ahead 63-61 with a minute remaining. Cincinnati ended the game on an 18-5 run to seal the victory.