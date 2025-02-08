WBB: 2026 PG Jaidyn Gunter Commits to Cincinnati

Katrina Merriweather and the Lady Bearcats welcomed in their first member of the 2026 recruiting class late last night. 2026-point guard Jaidyn Gunter announced her pledge to Merriweather and the Lady Bearcats last night.

Gunter currently attends McKinney High School in Texas, where she is currently listed as the 11th ranked player within the State of Texas. The 5'7" point guard is a known scorer and can do so from all three levels. A pure knock down sharpshooter that currently plays for IFN Under Armour on the AAU circuit.