BearcatReport - Watch List: ATH Myles Walton

Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor junior athlete prospect Myles Walton (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) has been impressive this summer and early fall at a handful of camps and showcase events. Walton, who plays both receiver and defensive back for the Vikings is a name to get to know in the growing Class of 2022.

"We started school a few weeks ago," Walton said. "I've been adjusting to being online for all of my classes. So far it's been going pretty well and it's definitely been a lot smoother and more organized than last year. We are also having more and better communication with the teachers this time around."

Walton also has started to draw increased recruiting attention over the past week.

"I was contacted last week by the coaches at Columbia, Eastern Illinois, Princeton, Cincinnati and also Northern Illinois. I was able to call back the coaches at both Cincinnati and NIU and we had good talks. The coaches from Cincinnati said they feel I could become a good fit and they like me at defensive back. NIU also had some nice things to say and they like me as more of a receiver. I'm really open when it comes to a position. I'll play anywhere the coaches feel I can help the team and that also goes for my high school team."

Walton is still trying to adjust to not having a football season this fall.

"It's just been so weird not having any football. We should be in pads and getting ready for another game this week. The Friday a few weeks ago that should have been the opening night game really hit hard. Everyone on the team is now just refocused on getting ready for spring football and next week we report back for our contact days."

So what has Walton been working on to improve his overall game this fall?

"On offense I've been working on high pointing the football and just improving my yards after catch. On defense I've been working on just improving my man to man defense and a big part of that has been going to different camps and going against the best competition I can."

Does Walton have a dream school?

"I would say that Michigan State would be my dream school. I've always watched them on TV and I also made a visit to Michigan State last year and I really liked it."