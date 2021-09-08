Vizzina Taking Look At UC, Others
The scholarship offers continue to trickle in. At this point, Briarwood Christian (Ala.) three-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina counts 14 of them. This summer, Vizzina did his part towards ne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news