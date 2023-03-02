Not only will coach Scott Satterfield get his first action on the field this spring at Cincinnati, but he's already had to compensate for loss off the field.

Last month, the Bearcats lost three coaches: Tom Manning (Colts), Derek Nicholson (Miami) and Greg Gasparato (Troy) each left for other coaching jobs. In their place, Satterfield hired Brad Glenn from Virginia Tech as offensive coordinator, Nate Fuqua from Georgia State as outside linebackers coach and Cortney Braswell from Army as inside linebackers coach.

"I've always been the type of head coach to not hold anybody back, really," Satterfield said. "I always tell our guys, everybody's replaceable. We're gonna bring in guys just as good, if not better than the guy that left. But I also think as a coach, if you know you're always replaceable, you're gonna work hard. Because if you slip a little bit, somebody's gonna take your spot. There's always guys out there that want these jobs."

Check out the full video above from Satterfield, Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown, Offensive Coordinator Brad Glenn, and DL Dontay Corleone.