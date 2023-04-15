Cincinnati's 2023 spring slate is complete, with the conclusion of the annual spring game Saturday afternoon.

Coach Scott Satterfield and has staff now have 140 days to regroup and build on what they accomplished this spring. That's the time between now and not only the Bearcats' season-opener, Sept. 2 against Eastern Kentucky, but also the unofficial start to the Satterfield era and Cincinnati's new beginning in the Big 12.

This off-season, there are bound to be plenty of questions that need to be addressed. Chief among them, who will start at quarterback, where incumbent Ben Bryant has battled transfer Emory Jones. But don't forget former Mr. Football Evan Prater, who sat out Saturday due to injury and true freshman Brady Drogosh, who arrived on campus at the start of the spring semester.

Bryant, Jones and Drogosh each led a touchdown drive on Saturday in the spring game.

"When you go back and look at the body of work, we are going to see kind of how they stand and how they have done," Satterfield said. "Then you got to take account of all the other things, what kind of leadership skills are they possessing, are they bringing others with them and all those type things that you want in a quarterback, because the quarterback does so much. Not just making plays, but I mean, they obviously help lead your team and rally your team. We are looking at every aspect of it and it is going to be a great battle right now because I think those guys both have been putting on some very good performances throughout the whole spring."

Check out the video above for the full, post-spring game press conference from Satterfield, Jones, Bryant and Jowon Briggs.