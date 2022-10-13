Last weekend, as part of homecoming, Cincinnati welcomed back its 1992 and 1993 men's basketball teams for a reunion. The 1992 team reached the Final Four, while the 1993 team advanced to the elite eight.

The present iteration of the Bearcats took part in festivities welcoming back those teams, coached by Bob Huggins, who was also in attendance. For coach Wes Miller, that was important. He wanted Cincinnati's current players to get a feel for the program's tradition, for its success and see what they could achieve.

And as the Bearcats prepared for their upcoming season with their participation in the AAC's virtual media day, Miller said he believes there's plenty of momentum within the program. And a reminder of the past is important, even if those teams played before any of the current players were born.

"That group made playing hard really cool," he said. "That's what I remember watching Cincinnati in the 90s and watching Coach Huggins' teams. They made playing hard a cool thing. We're certainly gonna play really hard and we've gotta make sure that scene is cool again. Because it is, because it wins."

