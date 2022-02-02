VIDEO: UC Introduces New Assistants

There's a brand new member of Cincinnati's football coaching staff. But three others should look quite familiar.

The Bearcats introduced their new assistants publicly on Wednesday, as their 2022 recruiting class concluded in December. Mike Cummings is now offensive line coach, while special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs and Walter Stewart are returning to Cincinnati and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli has moved up to offensive coordinator.

Coombs spent the past two seasons as Ohio State defensive coordinator but is a Cincinnati native and rose in the coaching ranks after a 15-year stint as head coach at Colerain High School. Stewart played for the Bearcats from 2009-12 and spent the past three seasons as Temple's defensive line coach. Cummings spent the past three seasons at Central Michigan, where he's had multiple stints totaling 14 years.

Guidugli has been on the Bearcats' staff since 2017, the past four seasons as quarterbacks coach and the past two as passing game coordinator. He's been seen as the key developer of quarterback Desmond Ridder, who will wait to see where he's selected in April at the NFL Draft.

Check out the video above for the press conferences of all four coaches, as well as coach Luke Fickell.