Fresh off the American Athletic Conference Media Day on Monday, Cincinnati held its own yesterday. First year coach John Brannen has spoken to members of the media multiple times since his arrival this spring, but this time, it's with just a few weeks until the start of the 2019-20 season.

Brannen has the benefit of one of the mainstays for the Bearcats have had the past couple of seasons. Guard Jarron Cumberland will return for his senior season and on Monday, was named the AAC pre-season player of the year. He averaged 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season.

Cincinnati was picked to finish third by members of the AAC media Monday, but return much of its core from its 28-7 mark last season. That includes guard Keith Williams, second on the team in scoring with 9.9 points per game, and forward Tre Scott, third with 9.3 points per game.



Brannen, Cumberland and transfer guard Chris McNeal were among those who talked to the media Tuesday. Their full press conferences are below. The Bearcats tip off their season Oct. 31 with a home exhibition against Thomas More. Their regular season begins Nov. 6 at Ohio State.