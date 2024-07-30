Tomorrow, Cincinnati will hold its first practice of fall camp, ahead of its 2024 campaign. It's a clean slate for the Bearcats, who finished 3-9 last season. Largely because of that, expectations aren't too high from the outside, as Cincinnati was picked to finish No. 14 out of 16 teams in the pre-season poll released at Big 12 Media Days.

The Bearcats revealed some good and bad news on Tuesday, as coach Scott Satterfield and his coordinators, Tyson Veidt and Brad Glenn, addressed members of the media. The news especially affects the defense.

Satterfield announced that defensive end Mikah Coleman, who transferred from Eastern Michigan, will miss the entire 2024 season with an unspecified lower body injury suffered over the summer. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is still working his way back to possibly play this season. The program announced in June that Corleone's status was indefinite, as he was found to have blood clots in his lungs.

For more than 45 minutes on Tuesday, Satterfield, Glenn and Veidt acknowledged past shortcomings that led to the Bearcats' woeful record in 2023. But they also expressed plenty of optimism at the way the program retooled this off-season.

Cincinnati has three straight days of closed practices at Nippert Stadium before it heads to Camp Higher Ground in Indiana for the majority of the remainder of fall camp. The Bearcats will hold an open scrimmage at 12 p.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Nippert Stadium.