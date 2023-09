Cincinnati's 18-year stranglehold on the Victory Bell trophy is no more. The Bearcats outgained Miami (OH) by nearly 200 yards Saturday night, but still couldn't get it done in a 31-24 loss.

"They did a good job of keeping everything tight, inside the box, and making it hard for us to be able to get to the endzone," coach Scott Satterfield said. "We then settled for a couple of field goals on fourth down. That’s the difference in the game. There were things that happened throughout the game that obviously if you do a little bit better, you would have had a chance to win, and we didn't get it done."

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Satterfield, Jowon Briggs and Emory Jones.