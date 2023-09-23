The pomp and circumstance welcomed Cincinnati to the big, national stage on Saturday. The Bearcats hosted Fox's pre-game show as well as the network's Big Noon Kickoff time slot.

Oklahoma, however, ended Cincinnati's opener with a loss. And in the game itself, the Bearcats' woes continued. In five trips inside Oklahoma's 25 yard-line, Cincinnati had an interception, two turnovers on downs, a missed 26-yard field goal and scored on just a 40-yard field goal early in the game.

Still, coach Scott Satterfield said he saw plenty of positives as the Bearcats continue their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

"I'm disappointed obviously in the score, but I'm proud of the way our guys fought," he said. "I'm looking at the field and seeing we're a little bit undermanned as far as the numbers go, depth issues, and our guys are battling. They're coming off, they’ve got shoulders, legs, everything and they don't want to come off the field. They want to continue to play and continue to fight. I told them that’s what championship teams are made of. That's what we have to be. This outcome is not what we wanted, but we're striving toward that, we're striving toward championships. If you've got a team full of guys that will fight, you're going to get there."

