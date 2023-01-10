It was a busy Tuesday for the Bearcats. Not only did they introduce their coordinators (Tom Manning on offense, Bryan Brown on defense), they received four additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cincinnati announced wide receivers Dee Wiggins and Sterling Berkhalter would transfer from Louisville and North Carolina A&T, while tight end Joey Beljan is moving from Western Kentucky and offensive lineman Corey Bullock is headed from North Carolina Central.

Naturally, coach Scott Satterfield was pleased with the additions and the direction they have the program headed.

"It is extremely important now to bring guys in that will help compete right away and that is what we are doing," he said. "Bringing them in now is important because they can go through spring and summer training. It never ends and will continue to go. Recruiting never stops.”

In addition to four transfer signees in December, the Bearcats announced nine today:

OL Phillip Wilder 6-5, 303 Jonesboro, Ga. / Mt. Zion HS / Southeast Missouri State

OL Corey Bullock 6-4, 315 Accokeek, Md. / Gwynn Park HS / North Carolina Central

TE Joey Beljan 6-3, 250 Holland, N.J. / Delaware Valley HS / Western Kentucky

WR Keyshawn Helton 5-9, 175 Pensacola, Fla. / West Florida HS / Florida State

WR Dee Wiggins 6-3, 195 Miami, Fla. / Miami Southridge HS / Miami / Louisville

WR Sterling Berkhalter 6-4, 185 Cincinnati, Ohio / Georgia Prep Academy / North Carolina A&T

DE Daniel Grzesiak 6-1, 245 Los Angeles, Calif. / Crenshaw HS / Nevada / Utah State

DB D.J. Taylor 5-10, 195 Tampa, Fla. / Tampa Catholic / Arizona State

K Carter Brown 6-0, 195 Pearland, Texas / Dawson HS / Arizona State