Cincinnati's coach is now official. And he's coming from not that far away.

Still, the hiring of former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield took everyone not named Scott Satterfield and John Cunningham, director of athletics, off guard. This search process had as tight of a lid as possible. As a result, many are still digesting the news.

But Satterfield makes sense in a lot of ways. He has an extensive head coaching record, of which he's 76-48 in 10 seasons as a head coach between Louisville and Appalachian State. He's an offense-minded coach and he can recruit. The Cardinals' 2023 class ranks as No. 21 by Rivals.com and some of that talent will likely matriculate to the Bearcats.

It's also an interesting hire as Cincinnati takes from one of its long-storied rivals. Though the Keg of Nails has not been played since 2013, it will resurface Dec. 17 when the teams play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

But while he didn't divulge details, even Satterfield acknowledged the process was swift.

"This came together quickly and happened very quickly," he said. "This time of year is always crazy and the timing's never good. It's not good for the team you're leaving, apprehension from the team you're going to."

But at least some apprehension among Bearcats fans should ease. They now have their head coach.

