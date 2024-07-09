It's not exactly a fresh start, but coach Scott Satterfield is doing things a bit differently this season. After a 3-9 finish to Cincinnati's 2023 campaign, that's probably a good thing.

On Tuesday, at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas, Satterfield talked about some of the reflection he did on last season, his first with the Bearcats. Yes, there are positives on the field, such as the return of 1,000-yard rusher Corey Kiner and all five starting offensive linemen.

But part of the change is attitude, which Satterfield acknowledged when interviewed Tuesday on the ESPNU set.

"Running the football is great, but it didn't win enough games," he said. "We've gotta push the ball down the field and get it done through the air."

But also it was his demeanor with the team. Change is sorely needed this season with Cincinnati. While not exactly on a 'hot seat,' the expectation is still for Satterfield and the Bearcats to show marked improvement.

"I made this mistake last year, we went status quo with this team because they had success the previous year," Satterfield said.

Check out the video above for the full press conference from Satterfield at Big 12 Media Days.




