VIDEO: Ridder on UC's Talent, Bama

Alabama has been known as a football factory. The Crimson Tide have produced the past two Heisman Trophy winners in DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young, as well as 50 players currently on NFL rosters.

It's no wonder why Alabama claims Rivals' team recruiting rankings year after year. But Cincinnati might surprise many with its own talent. The Bearcats had the top non power-five class for 2022 with a pair of four-stars, but they have plenty of current talent, too. Cincinnati could have three first-round draft picks, with Ahmad Gardner, Coby Bryant and Desmond Ridder, all potentially set for that round.

"If (anyone) is surprised, they haven't been watching our games," Ridder said. "Maybe the draft, that might help 'em wake up a little bit, I guess. But we have a lot of great players and it's a testament to the hard work we've put in."

Check out Ridder's full media availability above.