VIDEO: Pre-AAC Title Game Teleconference

Cincinnati has arguably its toughest opponent since its win at Notre Dame, on Saturday in the AAC Championship game. And perhaps fortunate for the Bearcats, it'll be at home.

Cincinnati has won 26 straight at Nippert Stadium. To get No. 27, it'll have to defeat Houston, which has won 11 straight games since a season-opening loss to Texas Tech.

"From game one to game 12, we've relied on our seniors," coach Luke Fickell said. "We've had a group that's done a phenomenal job of leading. They all know what's at stake, a championship."

Check out the full teleconference above, with Fickell, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen and AAC commissioner Mike Aresco.