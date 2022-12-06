Last season, Wes Miller got his signature win to date, when Cincinnati upset then-No. 14 Illinois. But if there's one game that could really ignite the Bearcats' fan base it's their opponent this weekend.

On Saturday, Cincinnati hosts Xavier in the annual Crosstown Shootout. Miller and the Bearcats lost 83-63 to the Musketeers last season. Cincinnati holds a 51-38 advantage in the series, though Xavier has won seven of the last nine meetings.

For Miller, he saw a few rivalries first-hand. Most notably, he played at North Carolina for four years and took part in the rivalry with Duke. But the Crosstown Shootout holds a special place as well.

"I don't know that I've thought that deeply about it, relative to last year, but it's different when you have some type of perspective and experience," Miller said. "It's as big-time a game as we have in college basketball. I've been fortunate to be part of some really cool rivalries, really cool games. And it's as good, if not better than any game I've ever been a part of, in terms of just what it means to people, the community.

